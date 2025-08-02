통화 / IG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IG: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
21.13 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IG 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.09이고 고가는 21.15이었습니다.
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IG News
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.01%
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Italgas SpA, Bernstein "Market Perform" 등급으로 커버리지 재개
- Bernstein resumes Italgas stock coverage with Market Perform rating
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Redeia, sees 15% upside on grid growth and earnings boost
- September 2025 Perspective
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.70%
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.29%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.86%
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- Bonded
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Active Core Bonds: A Strategic Alpha Play Amid Global Policy Shifts
- Rising Risk Focus - Weekly Blog # 900
- August 2025 Perspective
일일 변동 비율
21.09 21.15
년간 변동
19.86 21.43
- 이전 종가
- 21.12
- 시가
- 21.09
- Bid
- 21.13
- Ask
- 21.43
- 저가
- 21.09
- 고가
- 21.15
- 볼륨
- 40
- 일일 변동
- 0.05%
- 월 변동
- 2.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.12%
20 9월, 토요일