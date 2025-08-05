Valute / IG
IG: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
21.13 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IG ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.09 e ad un massimo di 21.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IG News
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- U.S. Investment-Grade Company Liquidity Increases In Q2
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Redeia, sees 15% upside on grid growth and earnings boost
- September 2025 Perspective
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- Bonded
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Active Core Bonds: A Strategic Alpha Play Amid Global Policy Shifts
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.09 21.15
Intervallo Annuale
19.86 21.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.12
- Apertura
- 21.09
- Bid
- 21.13
- Ask
- 21.43
- Minimo
- 21.09
- Massimo
- 21.15
- Volume
- 40
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.12%
21 settembre, domenica