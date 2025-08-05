QuotazioniSezioni
IG: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

21.13 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IG ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.09 e ad un massimo di 21.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.09 21.15
Intervallo Annuale
19.86 21.43
Chiusura Precedente
21.12
Apertura
21.09
Bid
21.13
Ask
21.43
Minimo
21.09
Massimo
21.15
Volume
40
Variazione giornaliera
0.05%
Variazione Mensile
2.42%
Variazione Semestrale
2.27%
Variazione Annuale
-1.12%
