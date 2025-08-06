货币 / IG
IG: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
21.13 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IG汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点21.09和高点21.15进行交易。
关注Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IG新闻
日范围
21.09 21.15
年范围
19.86 21.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.12
- 开盘价
- 21.09
- 卖价
- 21.13
- 买价
- 21.43
- 最低价
- 21.09
- 最高价
- 21.15
- 交易量
- 40
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 2.42%
- 6个月变化
- 2.27%
- 年变化
- -1.12%
21 九月, 星期日