IG: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

21.13 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IG汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点21.09和高点21.15进行交易。

关注Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IG新闻

日范围
21.09 21.15
年范围
19.86 21.43
前一天收盘价
21.12
开盘价
21.09
卖价
21.13
买价
21.43
最低价
21.09
最高价
21.15
交易量
40
日变化
0.05%
月变化
2.42%
6个月变化
2.27%
年变化
-1.12%
21 九月, 星期日