Currencies / IAUX-WT
IAUX-WT
0.4896 USD 0.0702 (16.74%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IAUX-WT exchange rate has changed by 16.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4350 and at a high of 0.4896.
Daily Range
0.4350 0.4896
Year Range
0.1366 0.5068
- Previous Close
- 0.4194
- Open
- 0.4400
- Bid
- 0.4896
- Ask
- 0.4926
- Low
- 0.4350
- High
- 0.4896
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 16.74%
- Month Change
- 40.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.65%
- Year Change
- 50.65%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%