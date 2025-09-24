QuotesSections
Currencies / IAUX-WT
Back to US Stock Market

IAUX-WT

0.4896 USD 0.0702 (16.74%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IAUX-WT exchange rate has changed by 16.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4350 and at a high of 0.4896.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.4350 0.4896
Year Range
0.1366 0.5068
Previous Close
0.4194
Open
0.4400
Bid
0.4896
Ask
0.4926
Low
0.4350
High
0.4896
Volume
3
Daily Change
16.74%
Month Change
40.65%
6 Months Change
50.65%
Year Change
50.65%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%