QuotesSections
Currencies / IAUM
Back to US Stock Market

IAUM: iShares Gold Trust Micro iShares Gold Trust Micro ETV Shares re

36.77 USD 0.07 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IAUM exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.68 and at a high of 36.92.

Follow iShares Gold Trust Micro iShares Gold Trust Micro ETV Shares re dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IAUM News

Daily Range
36.68 36.92
Year Range
25.51 36.92
Previous Close
36.70
Open
36.83
Bid
36.77
Ask
37.07
Low
36.68
High
36.92
Volume
1.569 K
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
5.84%
6 Months Change
17.74%
Year Change
38.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%