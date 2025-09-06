QuotazioniSezioni
IAUM: iShares Gold Trust Micro iShares Gold Trust Micro ETV Shares re

36.74 USD 0.39 (1.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IAUM ha avuto una variazione del 1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.43 e ad un massimo di 36.75.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Gold Trust Micro iShares Gold Trust Micro ETV Shares re. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.43 36.75
Intervallo Annuale
25.51 36.96
Chiusura Precedente
36.35
Apertura
36.45
Bid
36.74
Ask
37.04
Minimo
36.43
Massimo
36.75
Volume
1.355 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.07%
Variazione Mensile
5.76%
Variazione Semestrale
17.64%
Variazione Annuale
38.80%
20 settembre, sabato