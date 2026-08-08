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HXHX: Haoxin Holdings Ltd
HXHX exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.43 and at a high of 0.49.
Follow Haoxin Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HXHX stock price today?
Haoxin Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.46 today. It trades within 0.43 - 0.49, yesterday's close was 0.47, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of HXHX shows these updates.
Does Haoxin Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Haoxin Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.21% and USD. View the chart live to track HXHX movements.
How to buy HXHX stock?
You can buy Haoxin Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.46. Orders are usually placed near 0.46 or 0.76, while 7 and -6.12% show market activity. Follow HXHX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HXHX stock?
Investing in Haoxin Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.32 - 1.03 and current price 0.46. Many compare -8.00% and -9.80% before placing orders at 0.46 or 0.76. Explore the HXHX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Haoxin Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Haoxin Holdings Ltd in the past year was 1.03. Within 0.32 - 1.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Haoxin Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Haoxin Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX) over the year was 0.32. Comparing it with the current 0.46 and 0.32 - 1.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HXHX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HXHX stock split?
Haoxin Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.47, and -13.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.47
- Open
- 0.49
- Bid
- 0.46
- Ask
- 0.76
- Low
- 0.43
- High
- 0.49
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- -8.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.80%
- Year Change
- -13.21%