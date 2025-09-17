QuotesSections
HSPOU
HSPOU: Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp - Unit

12.2100 USD 0.2900 (2.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HSPOU exchange rate has changed by -2.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.2100 and at a high of 12.3000.

Follow Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp - Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.2100 12.3000
Year Range
11.3000 13.0000
Previous Close
12.5000
Open
12.3000
Bid
12.2100
Ask
12.2130
Low
12.2100
High
12.3000
Volume
3
Daily Change
-2.32%
Month Change
2.69%
6 Months Change
8.05%
Year Change
8.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev