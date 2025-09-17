Currencies / HSPOU
HSPOU: Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp - Unit
12.2100 USD 0.2900 (2.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSPOU exchange rate has changed by -2.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.2100 and at a high of 12.3000.
Follow Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp - Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
12.2100 12.3000
Year Range
11.3000 13.0000
- Previous Close
- 12.5000
- Open
- 12.3000
- Bid
- 12.2100
- Ask
- 12.2130
- Low
- 12.2100
- High
- 12.3000
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -2.32%
- Month Change
- 2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.05%
- Year Change
- 8.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev