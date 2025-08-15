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HIX: Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc
HIX exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.92 and at a high of 3.96.
Follow Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIX News
- GHY: One Of The Best Global Bond Funds, But Not Much Local Currency EM Exposure (GHY)
- HIX: This Fund May Be Exposed To Spirit Airlines Collapse And Is Over-Distributing (HIX)
- NHS: Too Expensive Given The Unsustainable Distribution And Bond Market Troubles
- HIX: Limited Appeal As Long As Rates Remain Elevated (NYSE:HIX)
- NHS: Caution Is Advised For This High-Yielding Bond CEF (NYSE:NHS)
- HIX: Strong Dividend Coverage But Weak Growth Potential (HIX)
- HIX: Interest Rate Cuts Will Put Downward Pressure On This Fund (NYSE:HIX)
- CIK: Don't Expect Rate Cuts To Cause Bonds To Surge (NYSE:CIK)
- MSD: Not As Well-Positioned As Its Peers And Likely To Continue Underperforming
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
- EDF: Strong Recent Performance, But Limited Local Currency Exposure A Weakness
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIX stock price today?
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc stock is priced at 3.94 today. It trades within 3.92 - 3.96, yesterday's close was 3.91, and trading volume reached 333. The live price chart of HIX shows these updates.
Does Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc stock pay dividends?
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is currently valued at 3.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.80% and USD. View the chart live to track HIX movements.
How to buy HIX stock?
You can buy Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc shares at the current price of 3.94. Orders are usually placed near 3.94 or 4.24, while 333 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow HIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIX stock?
Investing in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 4.39 and current price 3.94. Many compare 1.29% and -5.52% before placing orders at 3.94 or 4.24. Explore the HIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in the past year was 4.39. Within 3.75 - 4.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 3.94 and 3.75 - 4.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIX stock split?
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.91, and -8.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.91
- Open
- 3.93
- Bid
- 3.94
- Ask
- 4.24
- Low
- 3.92
- High
- 3.96
- Volume
- 333
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.52%
- Year Change
- -8.80%