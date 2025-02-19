Currencies / HCKT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HCKT: The Hackett Group Inc
20.72 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HCKT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.54 and at a high of 20.81.
Follow The Hackett Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCKT News
- Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Earnings call transcript: The Hackett Group Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Hackett Group (HCKT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exponent (EXPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- The Hackett Group ® Announces Winners of the 2025 Hackett Innovation Awards
- The Hackett Group ®: Digital World Class ® Finance Teams Operate at 45% Lower Cost and Deliver Faster, Smarter Insights
- The Hackett Group ® Recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For
- The Hackett Group ® Acquires Market Intelligence Firm Spend Matters™
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Mercury Systems, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That May Surge In April - Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
20.54 20.81
Year Range
19.94 34.02
- Previous Close
- 20.72
- Open
- 20.68
- Bid
- 20.72
- Ask
- 21.02
- Low
- 20.54
- High
- 20.81
- Volume
- 417
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.60%
- Year Change
- -20.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%