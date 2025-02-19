Valute / HCKT
HCKT: The Hackett Group Inc
19.82 USD 0.87 (4.20%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCKT ha avuto una variazione del -4.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.78 e ad un massimo di 20.69.
Segui le dinamiche di The Hackett Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HCKT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.78 20.69
Intervallo Annuale
19.78 34.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.69
- Apertura
- 20.63
- Bid
- 19.82
- Ask
- 20.12
- Minimo
- 19.78
- Massimo
- 20.69
- Volume
- 1.285 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -31.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.18%
20 settembre, sabato