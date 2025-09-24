Currencies / GRBK-PA
GRBK-PA: Green Brick Partners Inc Depositary Shares (each representing a
24.09 USD 0.27 (1.13%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRBK-PA exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.85 and at a high of 24.09.
Follow Green Brick Partners Inc Depositary Shares (each representing a dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
23.85 24.09
Year Range
22.08 24.49
- Previous Close
- 23.82
- Open
- 23.85
- Bid
- 24.09
- Ask
- 24.39
- Low
- 23.85
- High
- 24.09
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.46%
- Year Change
- 8.46%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%