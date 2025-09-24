QuotesSections
Currencies / GRBK-PA
GRBK-PA: Green Brick Partners Inc Depositary Shares (each representing a

24.09 USD 0.27 (1.13%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GRBK-PA exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.85 and at a high of 24.09.

Daily Range
23.85 24.09
Year Range
22.08 24.49
Previous Close
23.82
Open
23.85
Bid
24.09
Ask
24.39
Low
23.85
High
24.09
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.13%
Month Change
0.25%
6 Months Change
8.46%
Year Change
8.46%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%