GPJA: Georgia Power Company Series 2017A 5.00% Junior Subordinated No

23.6100 USD 0.0700 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPJA exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.5613 and at a high of 23.6340.

Follow Georgia Power Company Series 2017A 5.00% Junior Subordinated No dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.5613 23.6340
Year Range
20.2900 24.8550
Previous Close
23.6800
Open
23.6020
Bid
23.6100
Ask
23.6130
Low
23.5613
High
23.6340
Volume
13
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
4.63%
6 Months Change
6.89%
Year Change
-3.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%