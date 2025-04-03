Currencies / GNSS
GNSS: Genasys Inc
2.29 USD 0.05 (2.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNSS exchange rate has changed by 2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.23 and at a high of 2.31.
Follow Genasys Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Genasys begins construction on 9 Puerto Rico dam warning systems
- Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Genasys (GNSS) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Genasys Inc earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Genasys receives $1M in LRAD orders from Africa and Middle East
- Genasys stock rises after securing $2M Navy order for LRAD systems
- Genasys receives $2 million LRAD systems order from U.S. Navy
- Genasys partners with samdesk to enhance crisis response capabilities
- Genasys Inc. Reports Increasing Demand for CONNECT in Wake of Signalgate
- Ascendiant Capital lowers Genasys stock price target to $5.50
- Genasys Inc. Provides Update on Puerto Rico Dam EWS Project
Daily Range
2.23 2.31
Year Range
1.46 4.05
- Previous Close
- 2.24
- Open
- 2.27
- Bid
- 2.29
- Ask
- 2.59
- Low
- 2.23
- High
- 2.31
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 2.23%
- Month Change
- 18.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.44%
- Year Change
- -35.49%
