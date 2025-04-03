QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GNSS
Tornare a Azioni

GNSS: Genasys Inc

2.50 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNSS ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.46 e ad un massimo di 2.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Genasys Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNSS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.46 2.62
Intervallo Annuale
1.46 4.05
Chiusura Precedente
2.50
Apertura
2.62
Bid
2.50
Ask
2.80
Minimo
2.46
Massimo
2.62
Volume
271
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
29.53%
Variazione Semestrale
9.65%
Variazione Annuale
-29.58%
21 settembre, domenica