GNL-PE: Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe
GNL-PE exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.88 and at a high of 23.89.
Follow Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GNL-PE stock price today?
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe stock is priced at 23.88 today. It trades within 0.76%, yesterday's close was 23.70, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of GNL-PE shows these updates.
Does Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe stock pay dividends?
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe is currently valued at 23.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.66% and USD. View the chart live to track GNL-PE movements.
How to buy GNL-PE stock?
You can buy Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe shares at the current price of 23.88. Orders are usually placed near 23.88 or 24.18, while 2 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow GNL-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GNL-PE stock?
Investing in Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe involves considering the yearly range 21.89 - 24.29 and current price 23.88. Many compare 0.97% and 5.66% before placing orders at 23.88 or 24.18. Explore the GNL-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global Net Lease, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global Net Lease, Inc. in the past year was 24.29. Within 21.89 - 24.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe performance using the live chart.
What are Global Net Lease, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL-PE) over the year was 21.89. Comparing it with the current 23.88 and 21.89 - 24.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNL-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GNL-PE stock split?
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Pe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.70, and 5.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.70
- Open
- 23.89
- Bid
- 23.88
- Ask
- 24.18
- Low
- 23.88
- High
- 23.89
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.66%
- Year Change
- 5.66%
