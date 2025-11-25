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GII: SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF
GII exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.00 and at a high of 75.45.
Follow SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GII News
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- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- AI Capex Risk Cuts Both Ways In The American Economy
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- Why U.S. And International Dividend Strategies Are Working Again
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- IGF: A More Conservative Approach To Infrastructure Investment (NASDAQ:IGF)
- A Wider Path To Growth
- RLY: Tactical ETF Focusing On Natural Resources And Infrastructure
- A Broader Market Awakening
- Oil Surges, Stocks Slump: Markets Grapple With Iran Conflict
- The Infrastructure Buildout And The Skilled Trades We’re Missing
- This stock-market strategy lets you play the energy boom while cutting your risk
- Energy, Infrastructure, Private Capital, Debasement Trade - 2026 Investment Themes Part 2
- Tapping Infrastructure's Potential
- Inside Hedge Fund Strategies: How They Work And Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- David Sykes On What Matters For Investors In 2026
- Trade Tensions And AI: The Big Market Themes For 2026
- Higher Rates, Higher Debt: The Infrastructure Opportunity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GII stock price today?
SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 75.14 today. It trades within 75.00 - 75.45, yesterday's close was 75.26, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of GII shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 75.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.19% and USD. View the chart live to track GII movements.
How to buy GII stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 75.14. Orders are usually placed near 75.14 or 75.44, while 54 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow GII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GII stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.64 - 78.95 and current price 75.14. Many compare -1.21% and -3.67% before placing orders at 75.14 or 75.44. Explore the GII price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 78.95. Within 73.64 - 78.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII) over the year was 73.64. Comparing it with the current 75.14 and 73.64 - 78.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GII stock split?
SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.26, and -2.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.26
- Open
- 75.00
- Bid
- 75.14
- Ask
- 75.44
- Low
- 75.00
- High
- 75.45
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- -1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.67%
- Year Change
- -2.19%