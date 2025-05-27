Currencies / GIGM
GIGM: GigaMedia Limited
1.83 USD 0.03 (1.61%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GIGM exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.86.
Follow GigaMedia Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GIGM News
- GigaMedia invests $1.5 million in Aeolus Robotics through convertible note
- GigaMedia announces purchase of convertible note in Aeolus Robotics
- GigaMedia shareholders approve all resolutions at annual meeting
- NOTICE OF THE TWENTY-SIXTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
- GigaMedia announces annual shareholder meeting
Daily Range
1.83 1.86
Year Range
1.34 1.89
- Previous Close
- 1.86
- Open
- 1.85
- Bid
- 1.83
- Ask
- 2.13
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.86
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -1.61%
- Month Change
- 23.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.27%
- Year Change
- 33.58%
