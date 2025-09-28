- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GDLC: GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND
GDLC exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.08 and at a high of 54.08.
Follow GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDLC stock price today?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND (GDLC) stock is priced at 53.54 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 53.30, and trading volume reached 263.
Does GDLC stock pay dividends?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND is currently valued at 53.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.69% and USD.
How to buy GDLC stock?
You can buy GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND (GDLC) shares at the current price of 53.54. Orders are usually placed near 53.54 or 53.84, while 263 and 0.58% show market activity.
How to invest into GDLC stock?
Investing in GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND involves considering the yearly range 52.90 - 58.12 and current price 53.54. Many compare -7.69% and -7.69% before placing orders at 53.54 or 53.84.
What are Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) in the past year was 58.12. Within 52.90 - 58.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.30 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) over the year was 52.90. Comparing it with the current 53.54 and 52.90 - 58.12 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GDLC stock split?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.30, and -7.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.30
- Open
- 53.23
- Bid
- 53.54
- Ask
- 53.84
- Low
- 53.08
- High
- 54.08
- Volume
- 263
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- -7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.69%
- Year Change
- -7.69%