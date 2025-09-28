GDLC: GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND
今日GDLC汇率已更改0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点53.08和高点54.08进行交易。
关注GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
常见问题解答
What is GDLC stock price today?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND (GDLC) stock is priced at 53.54 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 53.30, and trading volume reached 263.
Does GDLC stock pay dividends?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND is currently valued at 53.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.69% and USD.
How to buy GDLC stock?
You can buy GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND (GDLC) shares at the current price of 53.54. Orders are usually placed near 53.54 or 53.84, while 263 and 0.58% show market activity.
How to invest into GDLC stock?
Investing in GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND involves considering the yearly range 52.90 - 58.12 and current price 53.54. Many compare -7.69% and -7.69% before placing orders at 53.54 or 53.84.
What are Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) in the past year was 58.12. Within 52.90 - 58.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.30 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) over the year was 52.90. Comparing it with the current 53.54 and 52.90 - 58.12 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GDLC stock split?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.30, and -7.69% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 53.30
- 开盘价
- 53.23
- 卖价
- 53.54
- 买价
- 53.84
- 最低价
- 53.08
- 最高价
- 54.08
- 交易量
- 263
- 日变化
- 0.45%
- 月变化
- -7.69%
- 6个月变化
- -7.69%
- 年变化
- -7.69%