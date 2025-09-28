- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GDLC: GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND
GDLC 환율이 오늘 0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.08이고 고가는 54.08이었습니다.
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
자주 묻는 질문
What is GDLC stock price today?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND (GDLC) stock is priced at 53.54 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 53.30, and trading volume reached 263.
Does GDLC stock pay dividends?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND is currently valued at 53.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.69% and USD.
How to buy GDLC stock?
You can buy GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND (GDLC) shares at the current price of 53.54. Orders are usually placed near 53.54 or 53.84, while 263 and 0.58% show market activity.
How to invest into GDLC stock?
Investing in GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND involves considering the yearly range 52.90 - 58.12 and current price 53.54. Many compare -7.69% and -7.69% before placing orders at 53.54 or 53.84.
What are Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) in the past year was 58.12. Within 52.90 - 58.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.30 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) over the year was 52.90. Comparing it with the current 53.54 and 52.90 - 58.12 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GDLC stock split?
GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LAR CAP FUND has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.30, and -7.69% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 53.30
- 시가
- 53.23
- Bid
- 53.54
- Ask
- 53.84
- 저가
- 53.08
- 고가
- 54.08
- 볼륨
- 263
- 일일 변동
- 0.45%
- 월 변동
- -7.69%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.69%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.69%