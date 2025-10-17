- Overview
FSBD: Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus
FSBD exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.28 and at a high of 48.40.
Follow Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSBD stock price today?
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus stock is priced at 48.28 today. It trades within 48.28 - 48.40, yesterday's close was 48.54, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FSBD shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus is currently valued at 48.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track FSBD movements.
How to buy FSBD stock?
You can buy Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus shares at the current price of 48.28. Orders are usually placed near 48.28 or 48.58, while 2 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow FSBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSBD stock?
Investing in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus involves considering the yearly range 45.61 - 48.59 and current price 48.28. Many compare 0.92% and 2.99% before placing orders at 48.28 or 48.58. Explore the FSBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 48.59. Within 45.61 - 48.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD) over the year was 45.61. Comparing it with the current 48.28 and 45.61 - 48.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSBD stock split?
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.54, and 3.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.54
- Open
- 48.40
- Bid
- 48.28
- Ask
- 48.58
- Low
- 48.28
- High
- 48.40
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.99%
- Year Change
- 3.23%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.307 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.312 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -8.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.2%
- Prev
- 0.9%
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 547
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $108.6 B
- Prev
- $49.2 B