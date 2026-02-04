- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLOT: iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
FLOT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.91 and at a high of 50.94.
Follow iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLOT News
- These Floating-Rate ETFs Could Keep Your Portfolio Afloat Amid Rising Rates
- Fed Holds Rates Steady, May Hike Ahead: ETFs in Focus
- BGT: Even Rate Hikes Won't Make This Fund's Distribution Sustainable (NYSE:BGT)
- Treasury Yields Climb as Middle East Tensions Escalate: ETFs to Gain
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- FLOT: Simple Quality Floating Rate Bond, One Step Above T-Bills On Risk-Return (BATS:FLOT)
- Seven Cash And Cash Plus ETFs, For The Conservative Investor
- VRIG: Income ETF Offsetting Interest Rate Risk (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:VRIG)
- FLTR: Useful Cash-Plus Income, Not A Bargain (NYSEARCA:FLTR)
- Rate Hike Risks Are Rife? ETF Strategies to Play
- ETFs to Play as U.S. Inflation Pressures Intensify
- FLOT: Still A Safe Harbour (BATS:FLOT)
- How to Play Rising Treasury Yields With ETFs
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- JAAA: Superior Risk-Adjusted Return Presents Unique Buying Opportunity (NYSEARCA:JAAA)
- What To Buy On This Potential Road To World War 3
- FLOT: One Of My Favourite Low Duration Instruments (BATS:FLOT)
- QAI: Hedge Fund Replication ETF With TIPs-Like Return And Risk (NYSEARCA:QAI)
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- China Banks to Pare U.S. Treasuries? ETFs to Play
- OPP: This 13%+ Yielding CEF May Not Be As Good As It Appears
- U.S. Treasury to offer $125 billion in securities for February refunding
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLOT stock price today?
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.92 today. It trades within 50.91 - 50.94, yesterday's close was 50.92, and trading volume reached 1798. The live price chart of FLOT shows these updates.
Does iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FLOT movements.
How to buy FLOT stock?
You can buy iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.92. Orders are usually placed near 50.92 or 51.22, while 1798 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLOT stock?
Investing in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.67 - 51.09 and current price 50.92. Many compare 0.04% and 0.20% before placing orders at 50.92 or 51.22. Explore the FLOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the past year was 51.09. Within 50.67 - 51.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) over the year was 50.67. Comparing it with the current 50.92 and 50.67 - 51.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLOT stock split?
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.92, and 0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.92
- Open
- 50.92
- Bid
- 50.92
- Ask
- 51.22
- Low
- 50.91
- High
- 50.94
- Volume
- 1.798 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.20%
- Year Change
- 0.12%