FGN: F&G Annuities & Life Inc 7.950% Senior Notes due 2053

26.7023 USD 0.0377 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FGN exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.5800 and at a high of 26.9900.

Follow F&G Annuities & Life Inc 7.950% Senior Notes due 2053 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FGN News

Daily Range
26.5800 26.9900
Year Range
24.2100 27.5100
Previous Close
26.7400
Open
26.8400
Bid
26.7023
Ask
26.7053
Low
26.5800
High
26.9900
Volume
23
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
2.21%
6 Months Change
4.14%
Year Change
-1.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%