FGN: F&G Annuities & Life Inc 7.950% Senior Notes due 2053
26.7023 USD 0.0377 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FGN exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.5800 and at a high of 26.9900.
Follow F&G Annuities & Life Inc 7.950% Senior Notes due 2053 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
26.5800 26.9900
Year Range
24.2100 27.5100
- Previous Close
- 26.7400
- Open
- 26.8400
- Bid
- 26.7023
- Ask
- 26.7053
- Low
- 26.5800
- High
- 26.9900
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.14%
- Year Change
- -1.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%