FFA: First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

21.50 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FFA exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.44 and at a high of 21.51.

Follow First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
21.44 21.51
Year Range
15.00 21.55
Previous Close
21.52
Open
21.48
Bid
21.50
Ask
21.80
Low
21.44
High
21.51
Volume
44
Daily Change
-0.09%
Month Change
2.43%
6 Months Change
11.63%
Year Change
5.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev