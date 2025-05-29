Currencies / FFA
FFA: First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
21.50 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FFA exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.44 and at a high of 21.51.
Follow First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FFA News
Daily Range
21.44 21.51
Year Range
15.00 21.55
- Previous Close
- 21.52
- Open
- 21.48
- Bid
- 21.50
- Ask
- 21.80
- Low
- 21.44
- High
- 21.51
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 2.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.63%
- Year Change
- 5.86%
