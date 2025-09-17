QuotesSections
Currencies / FBYDW
FBYDW: Falcon's Beyond Global Inc - Warrants

0.8101 USD 0.0131 (1.64%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FBYDW exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.8100 and at a high of 0.8101.

Follow Falcon's Beyond Global Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.8100 0.8101
Year Range
0.2600 1.9700
Previous Close
0.7970
Open
0.8100
Bid
0.8101
Ask
0.8131
Low
0.8100
High
0.8101
Volume
8
Daily Change
1.64%
Month Change
30.66%
6 Months Change
-6.42%
Year Change
-20.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev