Currencies / EXEEL
EXEEL
106.0000 USD 1.1694 (1.09%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXEEL exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.9900 and at a high of 106.0000.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
105.9900 106.0000
Year Range
66.1800 114.0600
- Previous Close
- 107.1694
- Open
- 105.9900
- Bid
- 106.0000
- Ask
- 106.0030
- Low
- 105.9900
- High
- 106.0000
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- 26.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.27%
- Year Change
- 56.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%