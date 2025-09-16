QuotesSections
Currencies / EXEEL
EXEEL

106.0000 USD 1.1694 (1.09%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EXEEL exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.9900 and at a high of 106.0000.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
105.9900 106.0000
Year Range
66.1800 114.0600
Previous Close
107.1694
Open
105.9900
Bid
106.0000
Ask
106.0030
Low
105.9900
High
106.0000
Volume
4
Daily Change
-1.09%
Month Change
26.96%
6 Months Change
6.27%
Year Change
56.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%