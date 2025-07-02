QuotesSections
EWW: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

65.54 USD 0.47 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWW exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.02 and at a high of 65.79.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWW stock price today?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock is priced at 65.54 today. It trades within 65.02 - 65.79, yesterday's close was 65.07, and trading volume reached 268. The live price chart of EWW shows these updates.

Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF is currently valued at 65.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.04% and USD. View the chart live to track EWW movements.

How to buy EWW stock?

You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shares at the current price of 65.54. Orders are usually placed near 65.54 or 65.84, while 268 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow EWW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWW stock?

Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.42 - 68.70 and current price 65.54. Many compare -4.31% and 14.96% before placing orders at 65.54 or 65.84. Explore the EWW price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the past year was 68.70. Within 46.42 - 68.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) over the year was 46.42. Comparing it with the current 65.54 and 46.42 - 68.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWW stock split?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.07, and 26.04% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
65.02 65.79
Year Range
46.42 68.70
Previous Close
65.07
Open
65.17
Bid
65.54
Ask
65.84
Low
65.02
High
65.79
Volume
268
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
-4.31%
6 Months Change
14.96%
Year Change
26.04%
22 October, Wednesday
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.961 M
Fcst
-4.625 M
Prev
3.524 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.770 M
Fcst
-0.310 M
Prev
-0.703 M
16:35
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.613%
20:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev