EVLVW
EVLVW: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.8180 USD 0.0350 (4.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EVLVW exchange rate has changed by -4.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.7200 and at a high of 0.8700.

Daily Range
0.7200 0.8700
Year Range
0.1201 1.0800
Previous Close
0.8530
Open
0.8000
Bid
0.8180
Ask
0.8210
Low
0.7200
High
0.8700
Volume
102
Daily Change
-4.10%
Month Change
-9.11%
6 Months Change
354.44%
Year Change
125.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%