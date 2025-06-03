Currencies / EVGO
EVGO: EVgo Inc
4.42 USD 0.13 (3.03%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVGO exchange rate has changed by 3.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.21 and at a high of 4.48.
Follow EVgo Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVGO News
- EVgo stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy in September
- GM, Pilot And EVgo Lead Rollout of 200 Highway Fast-Charging Sites - General Motors (NYSE:GM), EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO)
- Broadcom Stock Is Soaring! Is It Too Late for Stock Market Investors to Buy?
- EVgo stock price target raised to $5.40 from $5.00 at UBS on revenue outlook
- Why EVgo Stock Blasted 10% Higher This Week
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on EVgo stock, maintains $8 price target
- Compared to Estimates, EVgo (EVGO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Evgo earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Ferrari (RACE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Will EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- EVgo secures $225 million credit facility to expand charging network
- EVgo Stock: Charging Up To Lock Down Customer Experience (NASDAQ:EVGO)
- EVgo: If It Reaches Critical Mass, It Could Be An Outstanding Business (NASDAQ:EVGO)
- The Smartest EV Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- UBS maintains EVgo stock rating, citing upcoming catalysts
- Charging Your EV May Be Getting Easier, Even if It’s Not a Tesla
- EVgo got the attention of a major investment bank. There’s plenty to like — along with 3 roadblocks.
Daily Range
4.21 4.48
Year Range
2.19 9.07
- Previous Close
- 4.29
- Open
- 4.30
- Bid
- 4.42
- Ask
- 4.72
- Low
- 4.21
- High
- 4.48
- Volume
- 6.119 K
- Daily Change
- 3.03%
- Month Change
- 16.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.93%
- Year Change
- 6.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%