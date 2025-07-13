Valute / EVGO
EVGO: EVgo Inc
4.45 USD 0.20 (4.30%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVGO ha avuto una variazione del -4.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.35 e ad un massimo di 4.67.
Segui le dinamiche di EVgo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EVGO News
- Why EVgo Stock Was an Electric Stock This Week
- Cantor Fitzgerald riconferma il rating Overweight per le azioni EVgo
- EVgo stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy in September
- GM, Pilot And EVgo Lead Rollout of 200 Highway Fast-Charging Sites - General Motors (NYSE:GM), EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO)
- Broadcom Stock Is Soaring! Is It Too Late for Stock Market Investors to Buy?
- EVgo stock price target raised to $5.40 from $5.00 at UBS on revenue outlook
- Why EVgo Stock Blasted 10% Higher This Week
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on EVgo stock, maintains $8 price target
- EVgo stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Compared to Estimates, EVgo (EVGO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Evgo earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Ferrari (RACE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Will EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- EVgo secures $225 million credit facility to expand charging network
- EVgo Stock: Charging Up To Lock Down Customer Experience (NASDAQ:EVGO)
- EVgo: If It Reaches Critical Mass, It Could Be An Outstanding Business (NASDAQ:EVGO)
- The Smartest EV Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.35 4.67
Intervallo Annuale
2.19 9.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.65
- Apertura
- 4.64
- Bid
- 4.45
- Ask
- 4.75
- Minimo
- 4.35
- Massimo
- 4.67
- Volume
- 4.786 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 66.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.49%
20 settembre, sabato