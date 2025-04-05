QuotesSections
ETG
ETG: Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef

21.30 USD 0.18 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETG exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.02 and at a high of 21.33.

Follow Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ETG stock price today?

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef stock is priced at 21.30 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 21.12, and trading volume reached 235. The live price chart of ETG shows these updates.

Does Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef is currently valued at 21.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.48% and USD. View the chart live to track ETG movements.

How to buy ETG stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef shares at the current price of 21.30. Orders are usually placed near 21.30 or 21.60, while 235 and 1.19% show market activity. Follow ETG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ETG stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef involves considering the yearly range 15.04 - 21.33 and current price 21.30. Many compare 1.19% and 13.60% before placing orders at 21.30 or 21.60. Explore the ETG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the past year was 21.33. Within 15.04 - 21.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef performance using the live chart.

What are Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) over the year was 15.04. Comparing it with the current 21.30 and 15.04 - 21.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ETG stock split?

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund of Benef has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.12, and 13.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.02 21.33
Year Range
15.04 21.33
Previous Close
21.12
Open
21.05
Bid
21.30
Ask
21.60
Low
21.02
High
21.33
Volume
235
Daily Change
0.85%
Month Change
1.19%
6 Months Change
13.60%
Year Change
13.48%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M