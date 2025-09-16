Currencies / EP-PC
EP-PC: El Paso Corporation Preferred Stock
49.4600 USD 0.0596 (0.12%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EP-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.4600 and at a high of 49.4750.
Follow El Paso Corporation Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
49.4600 49.4750
Year Range
45.4800 49.7800
- Previous Close
- 49.5196
- Open
- 49.4750
- Bid
- 49.4600
- Ask
- 49.4630
- Low
- 49.4600
- High
- 49.4750
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.81%
- Year Change
- 2.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%