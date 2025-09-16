QuotesSections
Currencies / EP-PC
EP-PC: El Paso Corporation Preferred Stock

49.4600 USD 0.0596 (0.12%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EP-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.4600 and at a high of 49.4750.

Follow El Paso Corporation Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.4600 49.4750
Year Range
45.4800 49.7800
Previous Close
49.5196
Open
49.4750
Bid
49.4600
Ask
49.4630
Low
49.4600
High
49.4750
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
0.43%
6 Months Change
0.81%
Year Change
2.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%