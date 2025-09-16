QuotesSections
ENJ: Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.0% Series due

21.9999 USD 0.0499 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ENJ exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.9999 and at a high of 21.9999.

Follow Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.0% Series due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
21.9999 21.9999
Year Range
19.8600 24.5900
Previous Close
21.9500
Open
21.9999
Bid
21.9999
Ask
22.0029
Low
21.9999
High
21.9999
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
1.66%
6 Months Change
6.79%
Year Change
-6.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%