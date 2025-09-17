QuotesSections
Currencies / EMCGW
Back to US Stock Market

EMCGW: Embrace Change Acquisition Corp - Warrants

0.0239 USD 0.0011 (4.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMCGW exchange rate has changed by -4.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0239 and at a high of 0.0472.

Follow Embrace Change Acquisition Corp - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0239 0.0472
Year Range
0.0069 0.0472
Previous Close
0.0250
Open
0.0300
Bid
0.0239
Ask
0.0269
Low
0.0239
High
0.0472
Volume
13
Daily Change
-4.40%
Month Change
-8.78%
6 Months Change
18.32%
Year Change
0.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev