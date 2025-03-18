- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EET: ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets
EET exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.31 and at a high of 76.54.
Follow ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EET News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2025
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- The Geopolitical Climate And Risk Of Market Disruption
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Chart Of The Day: Money Is Leaving Here, Flowing There
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Why Does Volatility Often Lead To Strong Emerging Equity Returns?
- How Rising Geopolitical Risks Weigh On Asset Prices
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Weak Dollar Effect
- Emerging Market Equities: The Steep Cost Of Missing Out
- Why The Dollar Inflection Should Not Be Ignored
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EET stock price today?
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock is priced at 76.53 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 76.11, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EET shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets is currently valued at 76.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.64% and USD. View the chart live to track EET movements.
How to buy EET stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares at the current price of 76.53. Orders are usually placed near 76.53 or 76.83, while 4 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow EET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EET stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets involves considering the yearly range 41.37 - 78.68 and current price 76.53. Many compare 13.92% and 43.07% before placing orders at 76.53 or 76.83. Explore the EET price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the past year was 78.68. Within 41.37 - 78.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (EET) over the year was 41.37. Comparing it with the current 76.53 and 41.37 - 78.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EET stock split?
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.11, and 26.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.11
- Open
- 76.54
- Bid
- 76.53
- Ask
- 76.83
- Low
- 76.31
- High
- 76.54
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 13.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.07%
- Year Change
- 26.64%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8