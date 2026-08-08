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EASY: Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF

27.50 USD 0.16 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EASY exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.50 and at a high of 27.51.

Follow Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for EASY

EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Einstein de Wall Street
Andres Daniel Pabon Perez
5 (2)
Indicators
Who is he?: Peter Tuchman, a stock trader on the NYSE. Why is he famous?: He's known as the "Einstein of Wall Street" because of his physical resemblance to the famous trader and his hairstyle. He's frequently photographed by the media, earning him the nickname "the most photographed trader on Wall Street." His image is often used to illustrate market volatility. Career history: He started in 1985 as a telegraph operator and has held various positions before becoming a stockbroker. AND THIS I
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
Gerald Birkner
Utilities
SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
FREE
AcurateTrendPromax
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Experts
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Orderblock Precision BuySell Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase ORDERBLOCK PRECISION BUYSELL SCANNER INDICATOR The Ultimate Institutional-Grade Trading Tool That Reveals What Professional Traders See ---   WHY THIS IS THE MOST POWERFUL TOOL YOU'LL EVER OWN FORGET about complicated indicators that give mixed signals. STOP wasting hours analyzing charts manually. ELIMINATE the guesswork from your trading dec
Smart Sessions OHLC
Jam Irshad Habib
Indicators
OHLC & Smart Sessions "Professional Market Structure Tool: Combine Daily OHLC Levels with Real-Time Session Analysis" DESCRIPTION Professional trading indicator that combines Previous Day OHLC analysis with intelligent trading session tracking. Identifies key market structure levels, session highs/lows, and provides multi-channel alerts for precise trading decisions.  FULL DESCRIPTION   TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE ANALYSIS Are you tired of manually drawing daily level
GoldforestEA
Satyam Sadaye
Experts
GoldforestEA - 40X ROI Gold Trading Robot -  $5K to $2M Gold Trading System | 86% Winrate PROVEN PERFORMANCE: Turned $5,000 into $2,043,104 (40,862% ROI) EXCEPTIONAL WIN RATE: 86.12% winning trades (55,019 winners vs 8,870 losers) SMART RISK MANAGEMENT: Maximum drawdown only 2.91% (low risk mode) - keeps your account safe GOLD SPECIALIST: Optimized specifically for XAUUSD M5 timeframe WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL: • Advanced HeikinAshi pattern recognition • Built-in news filter to avoid

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EASY stock price today?

Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within 27.50 - 27.51, yesterday's close was 27.34, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EASY shows these updates.

Does Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.74% and USD. View the chart live to track EASY movements.

How to buy EASY stock?

You can buy Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 4 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EASY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EASY stock?

Investing in Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.07 - 28.21 and current price 27.50. Many compare 1.33% and -2.33% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80. Explore the EASY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 28.21. Within 25.07 - 28.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF (EASY) over the year was 25.07. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 25.07 - 28.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EASY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EASY stock split?

Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.34, and 8.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
27.50 27.51
Year Range
25.07 28.21
Previous Close
27.34
Open
27.51
Bid
27.50
Ask
27.80
Low
27.50
High
27.51
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
1.33%
6 Months Change
-2.33%
Year Change
8.74%
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