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EASY: Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF
EASY exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.50 and at a high of 27.51.
Follow Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for EASY
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EASY stock price today?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within 27.50 - 27.51, yesterday's close was 27.34, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EASY shows these updates.
Does Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.74% and USD. View the chart live to track EASY movements.
How to buy EASY stock?
You can buy Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 4 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EASY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EASY stock?
Investing in Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.07 - 28.21 and current price 27.50. Many compare 1.33% and -2.33% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80. Explore the EASY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 28.21. Within 25.07 - 28.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF (EASY) over the year was 25.07. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 25.07 - 28.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EASY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EASY stock split?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Defensive Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.34, and 8.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.34
- Open
- 27.51
- Bid
- 27.50
- Ask
- 27.80
- Low
- 27.50
- High
- 27.51
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.33%
- Year Change
- 8.74%