EAI: Entergy Arkansas, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 4.875% Series Due S
22.0600 USD 0.1124 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EAI exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.0600 and at a high of 22.1900.
Follow Entergy Arkansas, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 4.875% Series Due S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
22.0600 22.1900
Year Range
20.0600 23.5700
- Previous Close
- 22.1724
- Open
- 22.1900
- Bid
- 22.0600
- Ask
- 22.0630
- Low
- 22.0600
- High
- 22.1900
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 5.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.96%
- Year Change
- -4.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%