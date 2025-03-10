QuotesSections
EAI: Entergy Arkansas, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 4.875% Series Due S

22.0600 USD 0.1124 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EAI exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.0600 and at a high of 22.1900.

Follow Entergy Arkansas, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 4.875% Series Due S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.0600 22.1900
Year Range
20.0600 23.5700
Previous Close
22.1724
Open
22.1900
Bid
22.0600
Ask
22.0630
Low
22.0600
High
22.1900
Volume
52
Daily Change
-0.51%
Month Change
5.96%
6 Months Change
5.96%
Year Change
-4.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%