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DXYN: The Dixie Group Inc
DXYN exchange rate has changed by -22.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.45 and at a high of 0.69.
Follow The Dixie Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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DXYN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DXYN stock price today?
The Dixie Group Inc stock is priced at 0.53 today. It trades within 0.45 - 0.69, yesterday's close was 0.68, and trading volume reached 1127. The live price chart of DXYN shows these updates.
Does The Dixie Group Inc stock pay dividends?
The Dixie Group Inc is currently valued at 0.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.62% and USD. View the chart live to track DXYN movements.
How to buy DXYN stock?
You can buy The Dixie Group Inc shares at the current price of 0.53. Orders are usually placed near 0.53 or 0.83, while 1127 and -19.70% show market activity. Follow DXYN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DXYN stock?
Investing in The Dixie Group Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.45 - 1.00 and current price 0.53. Many compare -24.29% and 1.92% before placing orders at 0.53 or 0.83. Explore the DXYN price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Dixie Group Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Dixie Group Inc in the past year was 1.00. Within 0.45 - 1.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Dixie Group Inc performance using the live chart.
What are The Dixie Group Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) over the year was 0.45. Comparing it with the current 0.53 and 0.45 - 1.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXYN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DXYN stock split?
The Dixie Group Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.68, and -8.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.68
- Open
- 0.66
- Bid
- 0.53
- Ask
- 0.83
- Low
- 0.45
- High
- 0.69
- Volume
- 1.127 K
- Daily Change
- -22.06%
- Month Change
- -24.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.92%
- Year Change
- -8.62%