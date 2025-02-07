Currencies / DNN
DNN: Denison Mines Corp (Canada)
2.49 USD 0.07 (2.73%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DNN exchange rate has changed by -2.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.48 and at a high of 2.60.
Follow Denison Mines Corp (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DNN News
- Cameco Cuts Production Outlook As Mine Work Slows
- Uranium stocks rise as Kazatomprom cuts 2026 production forecast
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) This Year?
- Denison Mines: Production Timeline Is Still Intact (Rating Upgrade) (DNN)
- All You Need to Know About Denison Mine (DNN) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Denison Mines stock falls after pricing $300 million convertible notes
- Denison Mines announces $250 million convertible notes offering
- Denison Mines earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- MP Materials Corp. (MP) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Best Uranium stocks to consider adding according to WarrenAI
- Denison discovers high-grade uranium at McClean South
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Soars 11.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.24%
- Denison Mines Faces Challenges (And Costs) In Becoming A Uranium Supplier (Downgrade)(DNN)
- Navigating Denison Mines' (DNN) Uranium Fog : Geopolitics And The Long Game
- Denison Mines: The Chart Made Me Look, The Narrative Made Me Short
- Denison Mines Stock: A House Of Cards Built On Uranium Hype (NYSE:DNN)
Daily Range
2.48 2.60
Year Range
1.08 2.61
- Previous Close
- 2.56
- Open
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Low
- 2.48
- High
- 2.60
- Volume
- 18.083 K
- Daily Change
- -2.73%
- Month Change
- 10.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.22%
- Year Change
- 34.59%
