Currencies / DIT
DIT: AMCON Distributing Company

116.00 USD 4.47 (3.71%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DIT exchange rate has changed by -3.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.00 and at a high of 119.00.

Follow AMCON Distributing Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DIT News

Daily Range
116.00 119.00
Year Range
94.92 163.75
Previous Close
120.47
Open
119.00
Bid
116.00
Ask
116.30
Low
116.00
High
119.00
Volume
7
Daily Change
-3.71%
Month Change
-4.13%
6 Months Change
-0.14%
Year Change
-16.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%