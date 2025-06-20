Currencies / DFLI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DFLI: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DFLI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.28 and at a high of 0.29.
Follow Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFLI News
- Ember RV standardizes Battle Born Batteries in 2026 Overland Series
- Dragonfly Energy secures US patent for Wakespeed charge control technology
- Dragonfly Energy secures patent for high-power vehicle-to-trailer charging
- Dragonfly Energy expands partnership with Airstream for battery systems
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Dragonfly Energy Q2 2025 slides: 23% revenue growth amid market expansion strategy
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DFLI)
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Dragonfly Energy Sales Jump 23 Percent
- Dragonfly Energy stock plunges after $5.5 million public offering
- Dragonfly Energy prices $5.5 million public offering at $0.25 per share
- Crude Oil Falls; Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Top Views - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Dow Surges Over 200 Points; AT&T Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.40%
- Dragonfly Energy Shares Surge After Eliminating Preferred Stock Obligations Through Share Exchange - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI)
- US Stocks Mixed; General Motors Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dragonfly Energy eliminates Series A preferred stock to enhance flexibility
- Dragonfly Energy granted extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance
- Dragonfly Energy cancels warrants for Series A preferred stock
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Daily Range
0.28 0.29
Year Range
0.15 5.76
- Previous Close
- 0.28
- Open
- 0.29
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- Low
- 0.28
- High
- 0.29
- Volume
- 1.003 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -72.00%
- Year Change
- -93.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev