Valute / DFLI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DFLI: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
0.28 USD 0.01 (3.45%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DFLI ha avuto una variazione del -3.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.28 e ad un massimo di 0.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFLI News
- Ember RV standardizes Battle Born Batteries in 2026 Overland Series
- Dragonfly Energy secures US patent for Wakespeed charge control technology
- Dragonfly Energy secures patent for high-power vehicle-to-trailer charging
- Dragonfly Energy expands partnership with Airstream for battery systems
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Dragonfly Energy Q2 2025 slides: 23% revenue growth amid market expansion strategy
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DFLI)
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Dragonfly Energy Sales Jump 23 Percent
- Dragonfly Energy stock plunges after $5.5 million public offering
- Dragonfly Energy prices $5.5 million public offering at $0.25 per share
- Crude Oil Falls; Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Top Views - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Dow Surges Over 200 Points; AT&T Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.40%
- Dragonfly Energy Shares Surge After Eliminating Preferred Stock Obligations Through Share Exchange - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI)
- US Stocks Mixed; General Motors Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dragonfly Energy eliminates Series A preferred stock to enhance flexibility
- Dragonfly Energy granted extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance
- Dragonfly Energy cancels warrants for Series A preferred stock
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.28 0.29
Intervallo Annuale
0.15 5.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.29
- Apertura
- 0.29
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- Minimo
- 0.28
- Massimo
- 0.29
- Volume
- 860
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -72.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -93.90%
21 settembre, domenica