DBGI: Digital Brands Group Inc
9.1600 USD 0.5850 (6.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBGI exchange rate has changed by -6.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.7000 and at a high of 10.5000.
Follow Digital Brands Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
8.7000 10.5000
Year Range
7.9200 12.7400
- Previous Close
- 9.7450
- Open
- 10.3500
- Bid
- 9.1600
- Ask
- 9.1630
- Low
- 8.7000
- High
- 10.5000
- Volume
- 335
- Daily Change
- -6.00%
- Month Change
- -1.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.18%
- Year Change
- -12.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev