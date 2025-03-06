QuotesSections
DAVEW: Dave Inc - Warrants

1.2004 USD 0.0089 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DAVEW exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.1500 and at a high of 1.2150.

Daily Range
1.1500 1.2150
Year Range
0.0281 2.7300
Previous Close
1.2093
Open
1.2100
Bid
1.2004
Ask
1.2034
Low
1.1500
High
1.2150
Volume
17
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
-0.79%
6 Months Change
559.92%
Year Change
2349.80%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev