- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DAUG: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August
DAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.48 and at a high of 43.62.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DAUG stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 43.62 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 43.53, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of DAUG shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 43.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DAUG movements.
How to buy DAUG stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 43.62. Orders are usually placed near 43.62 or 43.92, while 61 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow DAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAUG stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 35.90 - 43.62 and current price 43.62. Many compare 2.23% and 12.65% before placing orders at 43.62 or 43.92. Explore the DAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 43.62. Within 35.90 - 43.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August (DAUG) over the year was 35.90. Comparing it with the current 43.62 and 35.90 - 43.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAUG stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.53, and 11.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.53
- Open
- 43.50
- Bid
- 43.62
- Ask
- 43.92
- Low
- 43.48
- High
- 43.62
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.65%
- Year Change
- 11.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8