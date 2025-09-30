시세섹션
통화 / DAUG
DAUG: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August

43.53 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DAUG 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.49이고 고가는 43.55이었습니다.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DAUG stock price today?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 43.53 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 43.47, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of DAUG shows these updates.

Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 43.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.64% and USD. View the chart live to track DAUG movements.

How to buy DAUG stock?

You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 43.53. Orders are usually placed near 43.53 or 43.83, while 17 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow DAUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DAUG stock?

Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 35.90 - 43.62 and current price 43.53. Many compare 2.02% and 12.42% before placing orders at 43.53 or 43.83. Explore the DAUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 43.62. Within 35.90 - 43.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August (DAUG) over the year was 35.90. Comparing it with the current 43.53 and 35.90 - 43.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAUG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DAUG stock split?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.47, and 11.64% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
43.49 43.55
년간 변동
35.90 43.62
이전 종가
43.47
시가
43.55
Bid
43.53
Ask
43.83
저가
43.49
고가
43.55
볼륨
17
일일 변동
0.14%
월 변동
2.02%
6개월 변동
12.42%
년간 변동율
11.64%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8