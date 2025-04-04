Currencies / CXAI
CXAI: CXApp Inc - Class A
0.72 USD 0.01 (1.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CXAI exchange rate has changed by -1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.71 and at a high of 0.74.
Follow CXApp Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CXAI News
- CXApp, Inc. (CXAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CXApp Grows ARR and Margins in Q2 2025
- Earnings call transcript: CXApp Inc Q2 2025 highlights steady revenue and innovation
- CXApp (CXAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CXApp files certificate to validate prior charter amendment with Delaware
- CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI) to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd “
- Earnings call transcript: CXApp Q1 2025 shows improved EPS, stock reacts
- CXApp shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- CXApp Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings: Details - CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)
- CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI) Reports Strong Q1’25 Customer Success Metrics and Adoption of Agentic AI based CXAI Platform
- CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI) Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
- Stocks Set To Continue Crashing After Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was '100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After The Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was '100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.71 0.74
Year Range
0.62 2.54
- Previous Close
- 0.73
- Open
- 0.71
- Bid
- 0.72
- Ask
- 1.02
- Low
- 0.71
- High
- 0.74
- Volume
- 396
- Daily Change
- -1.37%
- Month Change
- -4.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.29%
- Year Change
- -56.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev