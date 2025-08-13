Currencies / CWD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CWD: CaliberCos Inc - Class A
6.35 USD 1.10 (14.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CWD exchange rate has changed by -14.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.71 and at a high of 7.23.
Follow CaliberCos Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWD News
- S&P 500’s rejection of the company formerly called MicroStrategy may stop the crypto-acquisition frenzy: JPMorgan
- Build-A-Bear and CaliberCos have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: CaliberCos (CWD)
- Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- This Penny Stock Just Surged 2,000% on a Chainlink Crypto Bet. Should You Buy Its Stock Here?
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- US Stocks Higher; Designer Brands Posts Upbeat Earnings - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- Why CaliberCos Stock Is Gaining Today - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)
- Caliber stock soars after initial Chainlink token purchase
- Caliber purchases Chainlink tokens in first digital asset treasury move
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%
- US Stocks Lower; Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Surges To Highest Level Since February - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Dollar General Earnings Beat Views - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX)
- CaliberCos Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On? - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)
- US Stocks Mixed; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB)
- Caliber stock soars after announcing digital asset treasury strategy
- CaliberCos receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- CaliberCos Sales Drop 38 Percent
- CaliberCos (CWD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.71 7.23
Year Range
0.20 48.00
- Previous Close
- 7.45
- Open
- 7.17
- Bid
- 6.35
- Ask
- 6.65
- Low
- 5.71
- High
- 7.23
- Volume
- 1.386 K
- Daily Change
- -14.77%
- Month Change
- 108.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 994.83%
- Year Change
- 892.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%