CVGI: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc
1.94 USD 0.03 (1.57%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVGI exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.89 and at a high of 1.96.
Follow Commercial Vehicle Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CVGI News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th
- CVGI Q2 Revenue Beats by 6%
- Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Commercial Vehicle earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- China Automotive Systems: Tariffs, Cheap Multiples (NASDAQ:CAAS)
- 180 Degree Capital Q1 2025 slides: Stock price gains 8.2% despite NAV decline
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.89 1.96
Year Range
0.81 3.31
- Previous Close
- 1.91
- Open
- 1.92
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Low
- 1.89
- High
- 1.96
- Volume
- 180
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 11.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.68%
- Year Change
- -38.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev